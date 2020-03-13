CatholicTV Offers Online Mass during the COVID-19 Pandemic

WATERTOWN, MASS. (March 12, 2020) - On Friday, March 13, The CatholicTV Network will launch a new, simplified website where viewers can easily watch daily Masses from the CatholicTV chapel. At www.WatchtheMass.com, viewers can watch the Mass in English every day from Sunday to Friday and the Mass in Spanish every Sunday.

Bishop Robert Reed, Auxiliary Bishop of Boston and President of CatholicTV, said, “The launch of this new website comes in response to the quarantines, travel restrictions, and church closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CatholicTV Network seeks to serve Catholics who cannot get to Mass during this time of crisis and asks dioceses to share this resource with all their parishes.”

The CatholicTV Mass is also always available on cable, CatholicTV.com, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV, and on iOS and Android mobile apps. Masses will also be available on demand.