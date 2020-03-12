Boston Health Officials Announce Closure of Eliot K-8 School Due to Coronavirus Concerns

BOSTON - Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - Today the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), in conjunction with the Boston Public Schools (BPS), announced the closure of the three campuses of the Eliot K-8 School after a non-student member of the school’s community tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). At this time, BPS plans to reopen all three sites of the Eliot school on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

BPHC staff are working on an ongoing basis to assess risk and follow up with all known

contacts of this individual. At this point we encourage everyone who has been physically inside one of three Eliot buildings to practice social distancing and avoid public places until Thursday, March 19, 2020. If you or anyone associated with the school develops fever 100.4°F/38°C or higher, cough or shortness of breath, please contact your primary care provider or the Mayor’s Health Line 617-534-5050 or Toll-Free: 1-800-847-0710.



What does “monitor your health” mean?

Take your temperature with a thermometer twice a day and watch for a fever. A fever is a temperature 100.4°F/38°C or higher.

Watch for symptoms including a fever, cough, trouble breathing, shortness of breath.

If you experience a fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher) or any other symptoms, call your health care provider immediately. Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room.

What does it mean to practice social distancing?

Keep your distance from others (6 feet or 2 meters away)

Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during this period.

Avoid crowded places (shopping centers, schools, workplace, church and movie theaters)

As of March 11, 2020, there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Boston residents, and 18 presumptive positive cases for a total of 19 cases.

Since January, the Boston Public Health Commission and Boston EMS have taken extensive steps to prepare for a potential outbreak of COVID-19. BPHC and Boston EMS is engaging in daily communications with the CDC, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH), Boston EMS, City of Boston departments and other community partners, including hospitals, schools and public safety to make sure we have the latest information on guidance, best practices and recommendations.

BPHC will continue to provide updated information on bphc.org and boston.gov/coronavirus.