Education, Civil Rights Groups Support COVID-19 Selective School Admission Proposal

Advocates call the plan “a sensible and equitable way to recognize our highest performing students"

Boston -- A coalition of thirteen prominent education advocates and civil rights groups announced today they support the Exam School Admission Criteria Working Group’s proposal for the 2021-2022 school year, saying the plan would ensure that the highest performing students from all neighborhoods and backgrounds have at least two opportunities to secure a seat in Boston’s most competitive schools.

The coalition has outlined their support for the proposal in a letter addressed to Mayor Martin J. Walsh, School Committee Chair Michael Loconto, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, City Council President Kim Janey, and members of the Boston School Committee and City Council.

The letter notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has deeply and disproportionately affected Boston’s Black and Latinx residents, and that “our students and families of color have been hardest hit.” According to the groups, the proposal is a “sensible and equitable way” to recognize students amidst these trying times.

“By allocating 80% of exam school invitations by grades and zip codes, the exam school admissions proposal ensures that the highest performing students of all backgrounds and in all Boston neighborhoods will be attending our exam schools. And by allocating the first 20% of seats to the highest performing students citywide, the proposal ensures all students, particularly those in neighborhoods with fewer school-age children, have two shots to get in.”

The attached letter has been signed by:

ACLU of Massachusetts

ADL New England

Black Educators Alliance of Massachusetts

Boston Education Justice Alliance

Boston Network for Black Student Achievement

Center for Law and Education

Citizens for Public Schools

Lawyers for Civil Rights

Massachusetts Advocates for Children

Massachusetts Appleseed Center for Law and Justice

Massachusetts Communities Action Network (MCAN)

NAACP Boston Branch

Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts

