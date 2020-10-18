TRADITIONNEL MESSAGE DE LESLY CONDÉ À L’OCCASION DU 214ÈME ANNIVERSAIRE DE L’ASSASSINAT DU PÈRE FONDATEUR DE LA NATION HAÏTIENNE, L’EMPEREUR JEAN-JACQUES DESSALINES

Chers concitoyens de partout,

Dear compatriots and friends of Haiti,

Frè m ak sè m yo,



À l'occasion du 214ème anniversaire du très malheureux événement que fut l'assassinat du père fondateur de la nation haïtienne, je me prosterne humblement devant la mémoire de ce grand homme; tout en vous invitant à contempler avec moi la magnitude de sa contribution à l'histoire de l'humanité.

Parler de la disparition de Jean-Jacques Dessalines seulement deux ans après que ce valeureux général eut conduit une armée d'esclaves à la victoire c'est évoquer une page de notre histoire qui donne lieu à tant de douleur et tant de regrets.



En effet, pour avoir été lâchement assassiné par certains de ses propres frères d'armes avant même de pouvoir établir les bases de sa toute nouvelle nation, Jean-Jacques Dessalines fut victime d'une double injustice. Il convient peut-être mieux de dire que notre nation est la grande victime car quand l'Empereur Jacques 1er disparut, sa vision aussi disparut. Les décisions qui furent prises après cet assassinat, contrastaient de manière flagrante avec la philosophie du père fondateur de la nation haïtienne. Cette philosophie préconisait le bien-être inconditionnel des héros inconnus qui avaient contribué, grâce à leurs sacrifices, à l'unique victorieuse révolte d'esclaves de tous les temps. Cette vision coûta la vie à Jean-Jacques Dessalines.

L'homme dont nous célébrons la vie aujourd'hui n'est pas uniquement un héros haïtien. C'est un géant aux dimensions planétaires. C'est un génie militaire et un ardent défenseur des droits humains avant même que ce concept ne fût popularisé et vandalisé.



En ce moment plutôt délicat de l'existence d'Haïti, nous devons nous laisser inspirer et guider par l'exemple de Dessalines. C'est le moment de nous allier à tous ceux qui aiment notre pays pour défendre notre dignité, notre souveraineté.



Frè m ak sè m yo,



Pandan n ap komemore 214èm anivèsè zak asasinay ki te fèt sou papa nasyon ayisyèn nan; yon evènman ki mete anpil tristès nan kè nou, mw koube m byen ba devan memwa gwo potorik gason sa a epi m ap envite nou akonpaye m pou nou admire ansanm gwo kokenn chenn kontribisyon l nan istwa limanite. Sa a se yon paj nan istwa nou ki pote anpil kè sere avèk anpil remò.



Lè nou konsidere se pwòp konpayon batay Janjak Desalin ki ansasinen l yon fason lach, san yo pa ba l tan pou l poze baz nasyon tou nèf li a, nou santi papa nasyon nou an viktim 2 fwa. Li pi bon pou nou di se nasyon nou an ki pi gwo viktim nan paske moman Anprè Janjak Premye mouri a, vizyon l nan mouri tou. Desizyon ki pran apre lanmò Anprè a, se desizyon ki kontrè a filozofi l. Anprè a te vle byennèt pou tout ewo enkoni yo ki te fè sakrifis pou bèl paj istwa sa a te ekri. Men vision ki lakòz Desalin mouri a.



Jodi a n ap selebre lavi yon potorik gason ki pa senpman yon ewo ayisyen. Desalin se yon ewo pou tout planèt la. Se yon gran jeni militè. Se yon defansè dwazimen anvan pawòl sa a te alamòd jouk li pèdi sans li.



Nan moman delika sa a nan egzistans Ayiti, Desalin se yon bon egzanp ki kapab enspire nou, gide nou. Se moman pou nou fè alyans avèk tout moun ki renmen peyi a, pou nou defann diyite nou ak souvrènte nou.



Dear compatriots and friends,



As we commemorate the 214th anniversary of the unfortunate event that is the assassination of the Haitian nation's founder, I humbly bow to the memory of that great man while I invite you to join me in contemplating the magnitude of his contribution to the history of mankind.



Speaking about the demise of Jean-Jacques Dessalines only two years after that valiant general led an army of slaves to victory, means visiting a page of our history that brings about so much pain and so many regrets.



Because Jean-Jacques Dessalines was indeed assassinated in a cowardly manner by some of his own companions of arms before he could even have established the foundation of his brand-new nation, he was the victim of a double injustice. It is probably more accurate to say that our nation is, without a doubt, the main victim because when Emperor Jacques the First died, his vision also died. The decisions that were made after that assassination, contrasted blatantly with the philosophy of the man who founded the Haitian nation. That philosophy was about the unconditional well-being of the unknown heroes who, with their sacrifices, had contributed to the only victorious slave revolt of all times... That vision was the cause of Jean-Jacques Dessalines' death.



The man whose life we are celebrating today is not merely a Haitian hero. He is a giant for the whole planet. He is a military genius as well as a staunch human rights advocate. That was before the concept was popularized and vandalized.



At this rather sensitive time in Haiti's existence, we must let Dessalines' example inspire us, guide us. This is a time to coalesce with those who truly love our country, and want to defend our dignity and our sovereignty.



THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION!

MERCI DE VOTRE ATTENTION!

MÈSI POU ATANSYON NOU!



Lesly Condé

Ex-Consul Général d’Haïti à Chicago

(26 août 2004 – 25 mai 2018)