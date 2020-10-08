Outrage over the US Embassy and BINUH’s meddling and patronizing actions in Haiti.

Soumis à InfoHaïti.net

We, members and associations of the Haitian Diaspora community, are alarmed by the injunctive statement issued by the US embassy that threatens retaliation against Haitians who oppose the planned elections in their country, which most deemed farcical and illegal. We would like to take the opportunity on this 262nd anniversary of the birthday of the founder of the Nation, the great emperor Jean Jacques Dessalines, to remind everyone that Haiti had freed itself bravely and gloriously from slavery and that Haitians would not accept, tolerate, and receive injunction, ultimatum, patronization, and orders from anyone. “Live free or die” said Jean Jacques Dessalines.

Following this precept, we would like to cull the following disturbing facts and bring them to the attention of the United Nations, the OAS, the CARICOM, and the European Union with copies to the government of all countries in the world, all human rights and civil rights organizations, and all organizations that are fighting for the defense of liberty.

1) Everyone, including MINUJUSTH*, rebranded BINUH**, knew that Haiti needed to hold legislative elections two years ago and last year to replace members of the parliament whose terms were set to expire in January. Nothing was done at that time. MINUJUSTH, BINUH, State Dept., OAS, the European Union, Etc. laid dormant and said nothing.

*Mission of the United Nations to Support Justice in Haiti

**Integrated Bureau of the United Nation in Haiti

2) Many human rights, civic organizations and high profile personalities wrote letters of complaint to the OAS, the UN, the US State Department, the European Union to alert of a disturbing trend of government transgressions in Haiti, including the president’s manipulative tactics with members of his majority party in parliament, to avoid complying with the electoral calendar as mandated by the constitution, a number of cases of serious violations of humans rights (repeated massacres in poor neighborhoods) attributed to people with closed ties to his administration, and his personal involvement in two high profile cases of corruption; namely the PetroCaribe and the Dermalog scandals.

3) It was with the full knowledge of BINUH and the US Ambassador that the president issued a decree to end the terms of members of the Senate in January of this year after he himself failed to organize elections to replace them; a strategy that allowed him to fulfill his long held ambition of ruling the country as a one-man-show.

4) Many Haitians expressed outrage over the government’s release, with the role of the US embassy, of seven foreign mercenaries, all Caucasians, that were caught patrolling the streets of Port-au-Prince during the protests against the government last year. The mercenaries came from US soil and were armed with heavy military assault weapons; weapons that are banned in Haiti by the provisions of the UN mandate.

They claimed they were working for the government but did not specify which government. No one knows to this day how many Haitian Negroes they might have hunted down and killed in the country. However, it is reported that many protesters died of single bullets in the forehead between the eyes, a special skill attributed to sharpshooters not commonly found in the country. The mercenaries were hustled out of Haiti without facing justice and were liberated once arrived to the US.

5) It was in the presence and with the assent of the BINUH, the US Ambassador, and other diplomats that the president unilaterally installed a new illegally formed government, not vetted, in violation of the Haitian constitution. Newspapers accounts have since questioned the qualifications and moral character of some individuals involved in the government.

6) It is not to escape the attention of MINUJUSTH that the president has squashed the judicial system with the appointments of 50 corrupted judges and subjugated the whole system to his authority, firing the judge that was overseeing the indictment for money laundering against him, and replacing him with a crony that dismissed the case. All that happening under the complicit eyes of the MINUJUSTH that was supposed to be watching and helping Haiti improve its justice system.

7) It was the immediate recognition (by BINUH and the office of the US Ambassador) of his illegally formed government six months ago that opened the floodgate for millions of dollars in foreign assistance into the government coffers without control or accountability whatsoever from anyone. Hence, COVID money has reportedly followed the same corrupted channels of Petro Caribe and Dermalog.

8) It is not to escape the attention of BINUH and the US Ambassador that the current government has already named many interim executoragents i.e. "macoutes" as mayors in municipalities nationwide for dictatorial control of the population prior to any elections; and all that in violation of the Haitian constitution.

9) It is not to escape the attention of BINUH and the US Ambassador that the current government has recently named many interim ambassadors-agents i.e. "macoutes" in diplomatic missions worldwide for dictatorial control of the diaspora vote that is now under consideration; and all that in violation of the Haitian constitution.

10) It is not to escape the attention of BINUH and the US Ambassador that gangs reportedly tied to the government have been terrorizing the population, killing children, raping women, etc. In fact, they have been recently federated and claimed control over the national territory; all that in preparations for the elections.

11) It is not to escape the attention of BINUH and the US Ambassador that the president has made the incendiary threat to squash anyone who dares to stand on his dictatorial path, relishing recently in his own words that “Now I feel that I have full power over the country; I am only second to God”

12) It is not to escape the attention of BINUH and the US Ambassador that besides the massacres committed in the depressed areas, there have been a number of spectacular crimes committed against journalists and high profile personalities in the country, including the assassination of a well-known figure and businessman, El-Saieh, who resisted three months ago the attempted takeover of his estate by the government

13) It is to not to escape the attention of BINUH and the US Ambassador that a prominent attorney, Dr. Montferrier Dorval, President of the Bar of Port-au-Prince, was executed at the entrance of his house, just hours after he vehemently voiced his opposition to the holding of elections in the country without a serious constitutional reform first, and refused to name a representative member of the Bar to the suspicious CEP that is being formed outside the norms of the constitution. The country is still reeling in shock and awaiting the results of the investigation and the arrests of the perpetrators of this odious crime. But all signs point to a cover-up.

14) It is not to escape the attention of BINUH and the US Ambassador that peaceful protests are no longer permitted in Haiti. For instances:

Twice, the PetroChallengers Group "Nou Pap Domi" attempted a peaceful sit-in in front of the Ministry of Justice to demand justice in the PetroCaribe scandal. They were dispersed through brutal and violent police interventions. They were savagely beaten, sprayed with acidic water

and tear gas, and left unconscious on the pavement. They have since been silenced into a sleeping mode. Ditto for schoolchildren who wanted to organize a protest to demand the presence of teachers in their classrooms. They were crushed under the boots of policemen. The same fate happened to a group attorney who wanted to gather at the crime scene to pay their last respects to Dr Montferrier Dorval.

15) It is to the full outcry of the population that the president, confident of the backing of the International community [who helped found his political party (PHTK) and favored it in the last two presidential elections; elections that are widely viewed as selections by the majority of Haitians] has already claimed victory in defiant terms that "no one can ever take that power away from me” Meaning that the elections results are already in the bank in favor of his political party PHTK..

16) It is to the full outcry of the population that BINUH has actively engaged some sectors of the Haitian society in efforts toward the revision of Haitian constitution and the formation of a CEP for the elections. This is a flagrant violation of its mandate in Haiti.

17) It is to the full knowledge of BINUH and the US Ambassador that the president has been issuing a number of illegal decrees, including a new criminal code, that have irked the population who judges them to be profoundly inadequate, unacceptable, offending and incompatible with Haitian ways of life.

18) It is to the full knowledge of BINUH and the US Ambassador that the decree issued by the president to call for a referendum to change the constitution by his named CEP and for the formation of the CEP itself is illegal and blatantly unconstitutional.

19) It is to the full outcry of the population that the members of the illegally reconstituted CEP, obscure and questionable, do not represent the traditional sectors of the civil society. And yet, the US Ambassador has come out publically to praise the formation of the CEP!

In light of the above facts, the threat of “consequences for those who stand in the way of it” issued by the US Embassy to any Haitian citizen in regards to the elections in their country is vehemently condemned and rejected by the Haitian Diaspora community. Haitians have long put to rest the old order of racial superiority manifested in demeaning attitudes, words and actions.

The relationship that Haiti embraces with other countries rests strictly upon the respect for its sovereignty without prejudice. The Haitian man is free and forever free in his country. Hence, we join our voices to the more than 300 civic organizations and individuals inside the country who have already indicated that they will not accept the sham elections that are being organized by the current president whose aim is to handpick his own successor, as was done for him by his predecessor with the complicity of the international community. Haiti cannot be retained forever and ever in a "shithole" status by a corrupted and compromised leadership that is renewed every five years through fraudulent elections.

The blunt takeover of the command of the republic by BINUH and the CORE GROUP (a group of ambassadors from former slave holding nations, namely the US, France, Germany, Spain, Canada and Brazil and their surrogates, namely the UN, OAS, EU), their diktats, the imposition of kakistocracy as a form of governance, the trashing of the constitution that Haitians had fought so hard to obtain after the forced departure of Baby Doc in 1986, the divisions that they have fomented among Haitians to turn once brothers and sisters into mortal enemies, the re-establishment of dictatorial rule to foster atrocities of Haitians against Haitians, the mistrust, despair, deprivation, organized chaos, repressions and fear that are affecting the population; all those suffocating factors point to the conclusion that the current climate is not propitious for the holding of credible elections in Haiti.

Haiti needs a transition to reclaim its sovereignty and reset the course of its destiny.

HAITI NEEDS TO BREATHE HAITIAN LIVES MATTER

A coalition of alarmed Haitians citizens and diaspora organization

List of signatories:

