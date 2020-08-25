“The hardworking people of the United States Postal Service deserve a better leader. In my opinion, the only thing you should be delivering is your resignation.” Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

WASHINGTON – In a House Oversight Committee hearing today, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) questioned Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Chairman Robert Duncan about the harmful impact the recent policy changes at the United States Postal Service (USPS) have had on the workforce, and about the anti-labor practices of Mr. DeJoy’s former company, New Breed Logistics.



The Congresswoman called on Mr. DeJoy to resign or be removed by the USPS Board of Governors immediately.

Notably, the Congresswoman compelled the Postmaster General to state under oath that he has access to data indicating a higher number of COVID-19-related deaths of letter carriers than has been publicly reported, and secured statements on the record from Chairman Duncan that they did not vet the anti-labor practices of Mr. DeJoy’s companies.