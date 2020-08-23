Rep. Pressley Slams GOP Gaslighting, Uplifts Massachusetts Voices in Floor Speech Supporting Bill to Save USPS (Video)

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) today delivered remarks on the House floor in which she criticized the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans for their attacks on the United States Postal Service (USPS), and shared the stories of constituents from the Massachusetts 7th Congressional District who have been impacted by the operational changes imposed on USPS by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The Congresswoman urged her colleagues to support the Delivering For America Act, a bill to provide $25 billion in emergency funds to the Postal Service to improve mail delivery and service ahead of the 2020 election.