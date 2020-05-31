George Floyd Protests in Boston end in lioting and violence Sunday Night

STATEMENT FROM MAYOR WALSH

"I want to thank the protestors who exercised their right to free speech effectively and peacefully, making sure everyone hears their message. Tonight's protests were motivated by a righteous desire for equality, justice, and accountability in our country. I see you. I hear you. I will use my voice for you.

I am angered, however, by the people who came into our city and chose to engage in acts of destruction and violence, undermining their message. If we are to achieve change and if we are to lead the change, our efforts must be rooted in peace and regard for our community.



I want to thank the officers of the Boston Police Department and all of the public safety agencies for their professionalism tonight. They are working hard, as they always do, to keep our city safe and treat our residents with respect."