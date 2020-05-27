City of North Miami - Florida : Theresa Therilus is the North Miami's new City Manager

The City of North Miami's Mayor and Council, voted today to hire Theresa Therilus, Esquire as the new City Manager, according to the information communicated by Dr. Alix Desulme, Vice Mayor of this City.

Theresa Therilus holds a B.A. in Economics and Legal Studies from the University of Miami and a Juris Doctorate degree from Harvard Law School.

Theresa served as Interim director of procurement for Santa Clara County in California where she lead the County's more than 6 billion dollars in spending. She managed acquisitions in health and hospital, technology, facilities, public safety, and professional services provided directly to the community. Theresa was responsible for successful negotiations resulting in contract awards to support the County's needs in every function of services provided to its residents. She managed and lead a 100 member procurement team that lead the County's sourcing activities.

Theresa previously served as the Assistant Director of the Miami-Dade County Internal Services Department. She became the youngest-ever Senior County Administration Official for Miami-Dade County. Additionally, she served as Florida's Assistant Attorney General in economic crimes and consumer protection.

Prior to her work in the public service arena Ms. Therilus also represented professional athletes as an NFL Agent and for her work as president of TGT Sports & Marketing. Theresa has appeared as a legal sports analyst on CNN, CNBC, and various syndicated sports talk radio shows.