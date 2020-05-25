Baker-Polito Administration Recognizes Memorial Day with Virtual Ceremony (Video)

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito joined legislative leaders and local officials today to recognize Memorial Day in a virtual ceremony. Secretary of Veterans' Services Francisco Ureña, Senate President Karen Spilka, House Speaker Robert DeLeo, and Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs Co-Chairs Senator Walter F. Timility and Representative Linda Dean Campbell provided video remarks, and the Massachusetts National Guard performed a special Tribute to the Fallen Wreath Ceremony.

The flags presented to Governor Baker and Major General Gary W. Keefe by the Color Guard during this ceremony have flown above the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, and the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, as a mark of solemn respect and in honor of the veterans lost during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In addition the virtual Memorial Day Ceremony, through the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the Department of Veterans' Services, building managers and Veterans Service Officers across the Commonwealth, buildings, bridges, flags, and parks throughout the Commonwealth were illuminated in gold to honor Gold Star Families last night on Sunday, May 24. A full list of the participating locations can be found here.