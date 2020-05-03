Discours de Lesly Condé, Ex-Consul Général d’Haïti à Chicago à l'occasion du Décès de Jean-Robert Métellus le 28 Avril dernier

Chicago, le 3 mai 2020

Distingués compatriotes de partout,

Dear compatriots everywhere,

Frè m ak sè m yo,

En ce difficile moment de nos existences, nous voici réunis de manière virtuelle en cette lugubre journée de mai pour nous réconforter mutuellement alors que nous faisons face à une dure réalité que tous, nous avons du mal à accepter. C'est le moment de rendre un dernier hommage à un ami, un frère, un compatriote qui, nous le savons tous, ne pourra jamais être remplacé.

Jean Robert Métellus a, en effet, su gagner le respect et l'affection de toute la Communauté haïtienne de Chicago et des environs. Ayant passé quatorze années comme Consul Général d'Haïti dans la ville de Jean-Baptiste DuSable, je garde de ce gentleman de précieux souvenirs qui peuvent raviver ma confiance en la nature humaine. Jean Robert Métellus a quitté ce monde souvent hostile et insensible. Il n'a pas changé le monde mais sa vie a servi à nous démontrer qu'une attitude calme et rationnelle est la meilleure façon de représenter une cause. C'est ce que Jean Robert Métellus a fait à la tête du mouvement Men Kontre, et comme principal animateur de l'émission radiophonique du même nom.

Ceux qui ont eu le privilège de côtoyer Jean Robert Métellus savent qu'il tenait beaucoup à Haïti, son pays natal, à l’amélioration des conditions d’existence de ses compatriotes et particulièrement à la ville des Gonaïves dont il est originaire. Jean Robert Métellus fut un père de famille exemplaire. Très discipliné, il travailla pendant 35 ans pour la même entreprise, et n'eut que des amis. Il s'éteint à 66 ans. La fin vient toujours trop vite quand on est tant aimé et qu'on a tant de bonnes choses à offrir.

Je tiens à présenter mes humbles condoléances à sa veuve Durcie, ses enfants Jean, Pascale, Rodney et Robert. Mes condoléances vont aussi à tous les parents et amis; où qu'ils se trouvent. Cette douleur doit être particulièrement atroce pour sa mère Innocia encore vivante. Je suis sûr que la famille la protègera.

Dear compatriots everywhere,

At this very difficult time in our existences, we are gathered virtually on this grim day of the month of May in order to comfort one another in the face of a harsh reality that we are not quite prepared to accept. Now has come the time to pay a final tribute to a compatriot, a friend, a brother whose life has just ended, and who, we all know, can never be replaced.

Jean Robert Métellus has indeed earned the admiration and respect of the Chicago Haitian Community. Having spent fourteen years as Consul General of Haiti in the city of Jean-Baptiste DuSable, I cherish so many priceless memories of this gentleman who has, somewhat, revived my trust in human nature. Jean Robert Métellus left a world that is often hostile and insensitive. His time on this earth has served to teach us that a calm and rational demeanor is the best way to represent a cause. That is what Jean Robert Métellus has always done at the helm of the Men Kontre Organization, and with the radio show that bears the same title.

Those who have had the good fortune of interacting with Jean Robert Métellus know about the love he had in his heart for Haiti, his brothers and sisters and especially for his native town of Gonaïves. He was the perfect example of what a family man should be. Highly disciplined, this civil engineer spent 35 years working for the same company, and made everyone his friend. He reached the end of his journey at the age of 66. Death always comes too soon for someone who is so loved and has so much to give.

I offer my humble condolences to his widow Durcie, his children Jean, Pascale, Rodney and Robert. My condolences also go to all relatives and friends, wherever they are. This ordeal has to be particularly atrocious for Jean Robert's mother Innocia who is alive.

l am sure the family is surrounding and protecting her.

Frè m ak sè m Yo,

Se sikonstans yo ki fè nou pa kapab reyini kòt a kòt nan moman sa a, men se mwayen sa a ki pèmèt nou youn rekonfòte lòt pandan nou devan yon reyalite terib ki difisil pou nou aksepte. Nan moman sa a, n ap mete vwa nou ansanm pou nou di konpatriyòt nou, zanmi nou, frè nou Jean Robert Métellus yon dènye orevwa. Nou tout konnen gwo moso sa a pa p jwenn ranplasman.

Se tout Kominote Ayisyen Chikago a ki gen anpil respè avèk admirasyon pou Jean Robert Métellus. Mw te gen chans konnen li byen pandan 14 lane mw te pase Chikago kòm Konsil Jeneral Ayiti.

Se lè sa a mwen te dekouvri yon moun ki respekte tout moun, ki renmen peyi l avèk kominote l. Lavi Jean Robert Métellus montre nou tout kouman yon lidè ki gen yon bon atitid, kapab fè bon bagay . Se sa li fè avèk Òganizasyon Men Kontre menm jan avèk emisyon radyo Men Kontre a. Jean Robert Métellus se te yon bon egzanp kòm pèd fanmi. Se te yon egzanp pasyans avèk disiplin. Se yon bèl limyè ki etenn a 66 lane. Lanmò toujou vini twò vit pou yon moun ki gen anpil bagay pou l ofri epi anpil moun ki konte sou li.

M ap prezante kondoleyans mwen bay madanm Jean Robert Métellus avèk pitit li. Gen anpil paran avèk zanmi ki nan lapenn toupatou. Mw prezante yo kondoleyans mwen tou. Kanta pou manman Jean Robert Métellus ki vivan, mw konnen kouman moman sa a difisil pou li. Mw konnen fanmi an ap antoure l, pwoteje l.

An nou mande gran mèt la pou l akonpaye Jean Robert Métellus, pwoteje l epi akòde l yon etènite ki gen anpil lanmou, amoni avèk lapè.

Let';s ask the Lord to accompany Jean Robert Métellus, protect him and grant him an eternity of harmony, love and peace.

Demandons au Seigneur d'accompagner Jean Robert Métellus, de le protéger et de lui accorder une éternité d'harmonie, de paix et d'amour.

MERCI DE VOTRE ATTENTION!

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION!

MÈSI POU ATANSYON NOU!

Lesly Condé

Ami de la famille

Ex-Consul Général d’Haïti à Chicago

26 août 2004 - 25 mai 2018