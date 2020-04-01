Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito Tour Field Medical Station Site At DCU Center

WORCESTER – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito today joined MEMA Director Samantha Phillips and Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, Adjunct General of the Massachusetts National Guard, to tour the ongoing work to set up a new Field Medical Station at the DCU Center in Worcester. The field station, which can be configured to a maximum of 250 beds, is being set-up today via three tractor trailers.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced the launch of the new Field Medical Station yesterday, in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the Administration requested and received approval for this temporary medical facility, which will be used to treat lower acuity patients who still need monitoring. The Massachusetts National Guard is supporting the logistics of the ongoing set-up process.

UMass Memorial Medical Center will manage the facility, which will be staffed by a partnership including the City of Worcester, UMass Memorial, and others. UMass Memorial will lead the day-to-day running of the facility with support by state and local partners upon set-up.

Medical Stations, like the one being deployed to Worcester, are required to set up in facilities of at least 40,000 square feet to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and include beds, supplies, and a cache of medicine for basic care.