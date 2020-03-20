Baker-Polito Administration Activates Massachusetts National Guard to Support COVID-19 Response

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker today activated the Massachusetts National Guard to support the Commonwealth's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, representing a significant addition of supply chain resources available to the Commonwealth and its residents.

Governor Baker's order authorizes activation of up to 2,000 National Guard members across the Commonwealth, who will be tasked with supporting requests from state agencies for equipment, logistics, warehousing, and related duties. Local cities, towns, and state agencies should submit requests for support through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

"Activating the National Guard will help support our Administration's efforts to keep residents safe and secure during the COVID-19 outbreak," said Governor Charlie Baker. "The expertise of the Massachusetts National Guard will benefit our communities with logistical support and other assistance as we continue to respond to this crisis."

The activation order reflects Governor Baker's statutory authority to activate the Massachusetts National Guard under state active duty to provide necessary assistance to state and municipal civilian authorities.

The Massachusetts National Guard is a diverse and highly trained force whose members live and work in communities across the Commonwealth. The Guard has a proven track record of success supporting civilian authorities during and after state emergencies, and its units frequently train side-by-side with state and local first responders, making them well-suited for domestic operations.

On March 10, Governor Baker declared a state of emergency, giving the Administration more flexibility to respond to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Administration will continue to update the public on further developments and residents are encouraged to consult both the Department of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most up-to-date information. The latest information and guidance regarding COVID-19 is always available at mass.gov/COVID19.