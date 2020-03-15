MAYOR WALSH, GREATER BOSTON REAL ESTATE BOARD, PROPERTY OWNERS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO IMPOSE MORATORIUM ON EVICTION PROCEEDINGS IN BOSTON TO PROTECT RESIDENTS

BOSTON - Saturday, March 14, 2020 - Mayor Martin J. Walsh, the Greater Boston Real Estate Board and its entity the Massachusetts Apartment Association, and the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations today announced they have created a partnership to impose a moratorium on evictions while Massachusetts is under a state of emergency. These actions, in partnership with property owners throughout Boston, are intended to protect residents during the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), which has prompted states of emergency at the state and federal levels. Property owners are encouraged to implement a moratorium on evictions that could be in effect for 90 days, with reviews every 30 days.

"Our primary focus in Boston is protecting our residents and ensuring they are safe and healthy as we work to stop the spread of coronavirus," said Mayor Walsh. "Housing stability is crucial at this time, and I thank the Greater Boston Real Estate Board and the property owners throughout our City for working to minimize the disruptions to our residents during this challenging time. Through these measures to protect residents, we will continue our work to promote the wellbeing of every community in our city."

"The Greater Boston Real Estate Board is urging its members to place a moratorium on evictions in Boston. During this time, we know how vital it is to do our part to minimize the anxiety and health risk to our tenants," said Greg Vasil, CEO and President of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board. "This moratorium could last up to 90 days, with decisions being reviewed every 30 days. The halting of evictions will apply to those who are directly impacted by economic loss due to the coronavirus outbreak. We understand the pressure residents are feeling during this crisis, and ensuring Bostonians have a safe, stable home is always our goal."

The following organizations support the moratorium: Trinity Financial, Winn Residential, The Community Builders, and the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations.

In addition, earlier this week, the City of Boston and the Boston Housing Authority issued letters urging housing court to reconsider non-essential evictions of residents. The Boston Housing Authority is also moving to immediately suspend its filing and prosecution of all Housing Court cases and matters with respect to its non-essential eviction actions. This includes cases where the health and safety of others is not part of the suit. It also includes all non-payment, no-fault cases, and cause-related cases.