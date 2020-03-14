Fermeture des écoles publiques de Brockton et de Boston, procès dans les tribunaux du Massachusetts reportés pour au moins 5 semaines

Les écoles publiques de Brockton et de Boston seront fermées du Mardi 17 Mars au Vendredi 27 Avril, selon des informations publiées sur les sites web de ces deux villes où habitent une importante population haïtienne. Dans le domaine de la justice, tous les procès dans les tribunaux du Massachusetts sont reportés pour au mojns 5 semaines.

From Boston.gov

Starting Tuesday, March 17, the City will close all Boston Public Schools to students. The plan is to re-open the week of April 27. However, if the situation changes for the better, we will bring students back to school before April 27.

From Brockton.ma.us



Brockton Public Schools Closed



Dear BPS Community,

After careful consideration and extensive discussions between district and city leaders, we have made the decision to close the Brockton Public Schools from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. All planned events scheduled to take place during this two-week period are cancelled.

We did not make this decision lightly, and we apologize for this major disruption in the lives of the families we serve. In a large district like ours, the social distancing recommendations shared by medical professionals are not feasible. We felt closing all schools was necessary to ensure the health and safety of our more than 17,000 students and staff members. Our decision is also in line with our neighboring school districts.

Beginning early next week, the district will make free lunch options available to students at drive-up satellite locations. We will provide detailed information about that process on Sunday afternoon via a phone message and on our website. We will also have both electronic and print versions of coursework for students to continue learning at home. That information will be shared with you early next week as well.

I want to stress that we made the difficult decision to close our schools in order to support social distancing and to limit direct contact between individuals as concerns about COVID-19 continue to impact area communities. Please support this decision by keeping your child home and focused on learning activities during this time.

Many of you have asked about making up days at the end of the year. Please note that the final day of school will now be June 24, our 185th day of school.

I want to thank all of you for supporting the district as we all navigate this unprecedented public health crisis. Please expect frequent updates from us over the next two weeks.

Thank you,

Superintendent Thomas