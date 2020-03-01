Response to BINUH (Bureau Integre des Nations Unies en Haiti) regarding the cancellation of carnivals and the call for non-violence.

We haven taken note of U.N. Special Representative Helen La Lime’s statements of February 24 regarding the situation in Haiti and would like to make the following comments :

Coming of major protests against the government just a few months ago, the Haitian people did not want those carnivals. They are still mourning the death of 20 children in an orphanage two weeks ago.

They are forced into home confinement due to terrifying scenes of insecurity in the streets (gangs, kidnappings, etc.). They are upset that the irresponsible government has allocated millions of dollars for a carnival at a time when the economy has crumbled and the misery index is at an all time high in the country. They are aware that their country, while under UN watch, has skewed dangerously toward the path of dictatorship. They are aware that those carnivals are tactics of diversion concocted by the enemies of the Nation to distract them from claiming their fundamental rights to the primary needs of life (food, shelters, health, education, etc.).

We notice some sadness in the note relative to the cancellation of those carnivals. We think rather that a note of support to the Haitian Nation about the 20 little angels who disappeared in that excruciating fire (or to the victims of the insecurity) would have been a more appropriate occasion to express sympathy. Ditto a note of support for the women in uniform (often victims of sexual abuse) and for their suffering brothers who had the courage to take their plights into the streets (protests). The violence committed against them has always gone unnoticed; their complaints always fall onto deaf ears.

With respect to the reference about the "security of the population" in the note, we would like to point out that its the high command of the government and not the lower rank of the force (nor the people in the streets) that is responsible to set the tone for non-violence. Just last year, that dreadful command brought in seven (7) foreign mercenaries, heavily armed with assault weapons, to terrorize the Haitian population during the street protests; a grave act of treason; an insult to the Nation; a flagrant violation of the Haitian Constitution and of the provisions of the UN mandate in Haiti: No one said anything back then. Not a single word from MINUJUSTH (now BINUH)!

We strongly decry this double standard and are monitoring the situation very closely.

Best regards.

Concerned Haitians Living Abroad.