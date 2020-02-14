Rep. Pressley Statement on Reports of Trump Targeting Boston & Other Sanctuary Cities

WASHINGTON – Today, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) issued the following statement in response to reports that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has deployed tactical teams to sanctuary cities including Boston:

“Let us be clear, this move has nothing to do with public safety, but rather serves only to further the Trump Administration’s agenda to intimidate and retaliate against cities that uphold the dignity and humanity of our immigrant neighbors. We will not stand for this. Where this administration chooses cruelty, the City of Boston will choose compassion. We will do everything in our power to affirm the safety and humanity of our immigrant neighbors. I call on each of my colleagues in government in the City of Boston and targeted cities across the nation to affirm that we will not comply or cooperate with this abuse of power from the Trump Administration. We know our communities are made stronger by our immigrant neighbors and we will not turn our back on them in this time of persecution.”