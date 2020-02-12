“ I will not be a candidate for re-election as State Representative “ Daniel R. Cullinane, Democrat - 12th Suffolk

After much thought and deep reflection with my family over the holidays and throughout January, I have made the decision that I will not be a candidate for re-election as State Representative. This was the hardest decision of my professional career, but taking a step back from the demands of public life at the conclusion of this term is the right decision for my young family.

In the last three years, Emily and I have been blessed to welcome two children into the world. Our son William, who is now two years old; and our daughter, Isabel, who is now eight months old. Both have changed our lives in so many special ways and brought us more joy than we could have ever imagined. For me, this is the right time to move on from elected office to put my family first.

I am truly grateful for the trust and confidence the residents of the 12th Suffolk District have placed in me by entrusting me to be their voice in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. It has been the honor of a lifetime serving as State Representative. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and proud of the legacy of results and progress we will be leaving behind to be built upon by whomever should follow.

I got involved in public service from a young age because my parents and my community taught me to care. To me there is no higher calling than serving your community and trying to make a difference in people’s lives. These values led me to pursue a path of working in government and on political campaigns for nearly all my life. Through these experiences you learn pretty quickly that the work does not end. The pursuit of building a better community is hard work that is neither begun by, nor finished by, any one individual. I take immense pride in knowing that during my time as State Representative I gave this job everything I had, every single day, to serve and to deliver results for the residents of Dorchester, Mattapan, Hyde Park and Milton.

Thank you to all of those who have supported me in this journey. To my family, my friends and my staff who have been with me from day one, I love you, and never could have done any of this without each and every one of you. Thank you to my colleagues in government, and to the community leaders, who give so much of themselves, often without any recognition, to better our communities. It was an honor to have worked alongside you.

While I may not yet know what the next chapter in my career will be, it is my full intention at this time to keep my commitment to the people of the 12th Suffolk District by finishing the full term I was elected to serve.

I am eternally grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the people of Massachusetts and to have made a meaningful contribution in shaping a more positive future for this Commonwealth and for the district I am proud to call home.

Source : MA State Representative Daniel R. Cullinane's Facebook Page