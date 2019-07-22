Crisis in Haiti: A Conversation with Emmanuela Douyon, #NouPapDomi

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Haitian Diaspora in Boston

Boston, MA 02126

Contact: 617.388.3857 | 617.697.9133

July 28th, 2019

@MIT 600 Memorial Drive, Next to Hyatt Hotel, Cambridge, MA 02139

Since July of 2018, Haiti has been mired in a political and social crisis. After two major reports of the Court of Audits indexing past and present members of the Haitian government in embezzlement and corruption in the PetroCaribe scandal, the country has been at a standstill and the current president is unable to govern.

As such, a team of engaged citizens in the diaspora, more specifically in the Boston area, finds it appropriate to invite #NouPapDomi, which is one of the leading platforms in the youth-led movement, better known as the #Petrocaribechallenge in Haiti.

A conversation will take place on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at MIT, 600 Memorial Drive, 6th Floor, Conference Room, Cambridge, MA From 6 to 8 PM. This conversation will he highlighted by the petrochallenger, Emmanuela Douyon, Economist and prolific member of #NouPapDomi.

Among the topics that will be discussed are the current socio-political crisis in Haiti, The proposal of the way forward by #NouPapDomi and the role of the Haitian Diaspora in this citizen movement.