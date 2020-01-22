Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell's Response to Declining School Enrollment

"The report released today by The Boston Foundation should be a wakeup call. Inequity in Boston is increasing and families are being pushed out. When families opt out of our neighborhoods and our school system, the whole City suffers.

One of the most troubling findings in this report is the plummeting enrollment among black families - who account for 84% of the decrease in enrollment. We shouldn't be surprised by this, when roughly 80% of students in downtown Boston attend high-quality schools compared with only 5% of students in Mattapan; when housing costs are skyrocketing; and when there’s been a failure to effectively address our most pressing structural and systemic inequities in BPS - including limited expansion of the number of quality schools and seats, stalled progress on universal pre-k, crumbling buildings and infrastructure, and high schools that aren’t preparing children for success."

About Councilor Campbell:

Councilor Andrea Campbell represents District 4 on the Council, which includes parts of Dorchester, Mattapan, Roslindale and Jamaica Plain. In 2018, she became the first African American woman to serve as Boston City Council President.

Contact: Elizabeth Pimentel

Cette adresse e-mail est protégée contre les robots spammeurs. Vous devez activer le JavaScript pour la visualiser.

(617) 680-5100