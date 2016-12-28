Boston- Justin Olivier dies at 91

Justin Olivier was born on November 1, 1925 in Anse-A-Veau, Haiti. He was the first born of 13 children of Nicolas Olivier and Merianne (gran Dodo)Delva. He worked for Ciment D’Haiti as an Electrical Technician for 20 years until he got the opportunity to migrate to the United States in 1974. He worked at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital formerly known as Peter Bent Hospital for 20+ years until he retired. Even in the midst of his retirement he worked for 5+ years at Boston Medical Center. Justin had 3 wives: The late Marie-Antoinette Charles, The late Marie Olivier and the late Famela Destin.

Justin was a hard working individual. Never missed work even if he was sick and always believed to report to work on or before time. He was a proud man. He was a soft Hearted man. Always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. Justin did not finish school but he knew the importance of an education and therefore made his way to the US and within 1 year sent for his children as he believed they would get a better education in America and that they did: He left behind an Engineer, a Banker and a Computer Programmer. He loved and lived life to the fullest, he had a strong family bond. He loved bright colors, soccer, basketball, music, news from Haiti and checkers. But above all he loved and believed God.

His late family: Brothers and sisters-Virginie, Rosanne, Ermite, Destin, Fidelie, Eugene, Ogenia, Enelio, Marlina, Supris. His nephews and nieces: Nicolas, Martinez, Emilio

Surviving Justin are:

His brother Merius and Sister Benita.

His Children: Jean-Marie, Carline and Frantz

His grandchildren: Sandy, Jennifer, Nick, Myles, AJ, Francisca and Mya

His great grandchildren: Justene, Quincie, Kingston, Jaxon and Cali Renay

His nephew and nieces: Eddy, Mario, Marie Obas, Gerard, Arnold, Kenold, Karene, Djenane, Denise, Fritz, Yolene, Marie-Jo, Mirlene, Jean-Richelet, Carline, Patrick, Superb, Metia Silva, Nadia, Exavier, Magda, Kathy, Sandra, Mia, Belange Charles, Marie-Ange and Yolaine Voltaire.