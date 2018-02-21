Rep. Carvalho announces endorsement from Marie St. Fleur, Former Fifth Suffolk State Representative

Rep. Evandro Carvalho, Democratic state senate candidate

DORCHESTER—Today, Democratic state senate candidate for the first suffolk district Evandro Carvalho announced the endorsement of former State Representative Marie St. Fleur in the race to succeed her fellow Haitian-American, Senator Linda Dorcena-Forry.

"It is my pleasure to endorse Evandro Carvalho's candidacy for State Senate," said the former State Representative. "Evandro is the hard working leader that the people of Dorchester, Mattapan, South Boston, and Hyde Park need in the State Senate."

St. Fleur, who represented the same house district as Carvalho from 1999 to 2011, was the first Haitian immigrant to hold public office in Massachusetts.

"I am honored to have Marie St. Fleur's support in this race for the future of our district," said State Rep. Carvalho. "Our grassroots movement was seeded by the hard work of organizing our community by my predecessors like Marie. Her support is critical as we rally a winning coalition in Boston."

Carvalho's campaign turned in hundreds of signatures for validation on Tuesday in his bid for the State Senate seat vacated by the departing Sen. Linda Dorcena-Forry. Carvalho, a Cape Verdean immigrant who was raised in Dorchester, is running on a message of economic fairness in transportation, housing, and education. He represents many of the lowest-income neighborhoods in the senate district.