Haïti-Fmi : Jovenel Moïse dément, mais le gel de l’aide du Fmi a bien été annoncé

P-au-P., 23 mars 2019 [AlterPresse] --- Le président Jovenel Moïse a apporté vendredi soir 22 mars un démenti à l’information concernant le gel de l’aide de 229 millions de dollars du Fond monétaire international, alors que l’annonce a bien été effectuée la veille à Washington par Gerry Rice du département de communication de l’organisme international.

« Pa gen zafè ke yo jele 229 milyon Dola Fmi (ce n’est pas vrai que les 229 millions de dollars du Fmi ont été gelés) », a déclaré le chef de l’État en revenant de Miami où il a rencontré le président américain Donald Trump.

Le transcrit des déclarations de Rice, publié sur le site du Fmi, ne mentionne pas de chiffre, mais il se réfère explicitement à l’accord signé début mars à Port-au-Prince et qui doit être soumis au conseil de l’institution.

« Nous attendons avec impatience la formation d’un nouveau gouvernement et la présentation d’un budget. Et tant que nous ne l’aurons pas, nous ne pourrons pas soumettre cet accord de staff récemment négocié pour le programme que j’ai mentionné. Nous ne serions pas en mesure d’en informer le Conseil tant que le nouveau gouvernement et le budget n’auront pas été clarifiés. », peut on lire dans le texte en Anglais.

L’intégralité du transcrit concernant Haïti :

« There’s a question on Haiti. Given the political developments there, can we give an update on the IMF’s position ?

Well, we’re monitoring that, of course, we did issue a staff-level agreement on a potential program for Haiti a short time ago. So, obviously, what is happening there has an effect.

We look forward to the formation of a new government and the introduction of a budget. And until we have that, we will not be able to bring forward that recently negotiated staff-level agreement for a program that I mentioned. We would not be able to bring that forward to the Board until there’s a bit more clarity on the new government and the introduction of a budget.

So, we hope that the policy and political uncertainties can be resolved quickly, so that we can get back to that work helping Haiti and the people of Haiti to meet the considerable social and economic challenges that they face. »

Source : Alterpresse